from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class PaginationTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # API endpoints with different pagination types self .endpoints = { "/api/users" : "offset" , # offset-based: ?limit=20&offset=40 "/api/products" : "page" , # page-based: ?page=2&per_page=25 "/api/orders" : "cursor" # cursor-based: ?cursor=abc123&limit=30 } @task ( 4 ) def test_offset_pagination ( self ): """Test offset-based pagination (?limit=20&offset=40)""" endpoint = "/api/users" limit = 20 offset = random.choice([ 0 , 20 , 40 , 60 , 100 ]) params = { "limit" : limit, "offset" : offset} with self .client.get( endpoint, params = params, name = f "Offset Pagination - { offset } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : data = response.json() # Handle different response formats if isinstance (data, dict ) and "data" in data: items = data[ "data" ] total = data.get( "total" , 0 ) print ( f "Offset pagination: { len (items) } items, offset { offset } " ) # Basic validation if len (items) > limit: response.failure( f "Too many items: { len (items) } > { limit } " ) else : items = data if isinstance (data, list ) else [] print ( f "Offset pagination: { len (items) } items" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Pagination failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_page_pagination ( self ): """Test page-based pagination (?page=2&per_page=25)""" endpoint = "/api/products" per_page = 25 page = random.choice([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) params = { "per_page" : per_page, "page" : page} with self .client.get( endpoint, params = params, name = f "Page Pagination - { page } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : data = response.json() if isinstance (data, dict ): items = data.get( "data" , data.get( "items" , [])) current_page = data.get( "current_page" , data.get( "page" , page)) total_pages = data.get( "total_pages" , 0 ) print ( f "Page pagination: { len (items) } items, page { current_page } " ) # Validate page logic if len (items) > per_page: response.failure( f "Too many items per page: { len (items) } " ) else : items = data if isinstance (data, list ) else [] print ( f "Page pagination: { len (items) } items" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Page pagination failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_cursor_pagination ( self ): """Test cursor-based pagination (?cursor=abc123&limit=30)""" endpoint = "/api/orders" limit = 30 # Test with different cursors (in real use, get from previous responses) cursor = random.choice([ None , "start" , "abc123" , "xyz789" ]) params = { "limit" : limit} if cursor: params[ "cursor" ] = cursor with self .client.get( endpoint, params = params, name = f "Cursor Pagination - { cursor or 'start' } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : data = response.json() if isinstance (data, dict ): items = data.get( "data" , data.get( "items" , [])) next_cursor = data.get( "next_cursor" ) has_more = data.get( "has_more" , False ) print ( f "Cursor pagination: { len (items) } items, next: { next_cursor } " ) # Basic validation if len (items) > limit: response.failure( f "Too many items: { len (items) } > { limit } " ) else : items = data if isinstance (data, list ) else [] print ( f "Cursor pagination: { len (items) } items" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Cursor pagination failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_pagination_edge_cases ( self ): """Test pagination edge cases""" endpoint = random.choice( list ( self .endpoints.keys())) pagination_type = self .endpoints[endpoint] # Test edge cases based on pagination type if pagination_type == "offset" : # Test large offset params = { "limit" : 10 , "offset" : 999999 } edge_case = "large_offset" elif pagination_type == "page" : # Test page 0 params = { "per_page" : 10 , "page" : 0 } edge_case = "page_zero" else : # cursor # Test with empty cursor params = { "limit" : 10 , "cursor" : "" } edge_case = "empty_cursor" with self .client.get( endpoint, params = params, name = f "Edge Case - { edge_case } " ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 400 , 404 ]: print ( f "Edge case { edge_case } : { response.status_code } " ) else : print ( f "Edge case { edge_case } : unexpected { response.status_code } " )