from locust import HttpUser, task, between import json import time import hashlib import hmac import uuid class WebhookUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) def on_start ( self ): """Initialize webhook testing""" self .webhook_secret = "webhook-secret-key-123" self .delivery_attempts = {} @task ( 3 ) def test_webhook_delivery ( self ): """Test basic webhook payload delivery""" webhook_id = str (uuid.uuid4()) payload = { "event" : "user.created" , "data" : { "user_id" : f "user_ { int (time.time()) } " , "email" : f "test { int (time.time()) } @example.com" , "created_at" : int (time.time()) }, "webhook_id" : webhook_id, "timestamp" : int (time.time()) } headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'User-Agent' : 'MyApp-Webhooks/1.0' , 'X-Webhook-ID' : webhook_id, 'X-Webhook-Event' : 'user.created' } # Add webhook signature signature = self ._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) headers[ 'X-Webhook-Signature' ] = signature response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/user-events' , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "webhook_delivery" ) if response.status_code == 200 : self .delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'success' elif response.status_code in [ 202 , 204 ]: self .delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'accepted' else : self .delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'failed' def _generate_signature ( self , payload ): """Generate HMAC signature for webhook security""" return hmac.new( self .webhook_secret.encode(), payload.encode(), hashlib.sha256 ).hexdigest() @task ( 2 ) def test_webhook_retry_logic ( self ): """Test webhook retry mechanism""" webhook_id = str (uuid.uuid4()) payload = { "event" : "payment.failed" , "data" : { "payment_id" : f "pay_ { int (time.time()) } " , "amount" : 99.99 , "currency" : "USD" , "failure_reason" : "insufficient_funds" }, "webhook_id" : webhook_id, "attempt" : 1 , "max_attempts" : 3 } headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Webhook-ID' : webhook_id, 'X-Webhook-Retry' : 'true' , 'X-Webhook-Signature' : self ._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) } # First attempt - simulate failure by expecting specific response response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/payment-events' , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "webhook_retry_attempt" ) # Test retry with incremented attempt count if response.status_code >= 400 : time.sleep( 1 ) # Simulate retry delay payload[ "attempt" ] = 2 headers[ 'X-Webhook-Signature' ] = self ._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) retry_response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/payment-events' , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "webhook_retry_attempt" ) @task ( 2 ) def test_webhook_validation ( self ): """Test webhook payload validation""" test_cases = [ # Valid payload { "event" : "order.completed" , "data" : { "order_id" : f "order_ { int (time.time()) } " , "total" : 149.99 , "items" : [{ "id" : "item1" , "quantity" : 2 }] } }, # Invalid payload - missing required fields { "event" : "order.completed" , "data" : { "total" : 149.99 # Missing order_id and items } }, # Invalid payload - wrong data types { "event" : "order.completed" , "data" : { "order_id" : 12345 , # Should be string "total" : "invalid" , # Should be number "items" : "not_array" # Should be array } } ] for i, payload in enumerate (test_cases): webhook_id = f "validation_ { i } _ { int (time.time()) } " payload[ "webhook_id" ] = webhook_id headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Webhook-ID' : webhook_id, 'X-Webhook-Signature' : self ._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) } response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/order-events' , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "webhook_validation" ) # First payload should succeed, others should fail validation expected_success = (i == 0 ) if expected_success and response.status_code == 200 : continue elif not expected_success and response.status_code == 400 : continue else : print ( f "Validation test { i } unexpected result: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_webhook_security ( self ): """Test webhook security features""" payload = { "event" : "security.test" , "data" : { "test" : True }, "webhook_id" : str (uuid.uuid4()) } # Test without signature (should fail) response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/security-test' , json = payload, headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, name = "webhook_no_signature" ) # Test with invalid signature (should fail) headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Webhook-Signature' : 'invalid-signature' } response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/security-test' , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "webhook_invalid_signature" ) # Test with valid signature (should succeed) headers[ 'X-Webhook-Signature' ] = self ._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) response = self .client.post( '/webhooks/security-test' , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "webhook_valid_signature" )