This guide demonstrates how to test webhook endpoints with LoadForge, including payload validation, retry mechanisms, and security verification.

Use Cases

  • Testing webhook delivery reliability and retry logic
  • Validating webhook payload formats and signatures
  • Load testing webhook endpoints under high volume
  • Testing webhook security (signatures, authentication)
  • Simulating webhook failures and recovery

Basic Webhook Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import time
import hashlib
import hmac
import uuid

class WebhookUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(1, 3)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize webhook testing"""
        self.webhook_secret = "webhook-secret-key-123"
        self.delivery_attempts = {}
        
    @task(3)
    def test_webhook_delivery(self):
        """Test basic webhook payload delivery"""
        webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        payload = {
            "event": "user.created",
            "data": {
                "user_id": f"user_{int(time.time())}",
                "email": f"test{int(time.time())}@example.com",
                "created_at": int(time.time())
            },
            "webhook_id": webhook_id,
            "timestamp": int(time.time())
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'User-Agent': 'MyApp-Webhooks/1.0',
            'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
            'X-Webhook-Event': 'user.created'
        }
        
        # Add webhook signature
        signature = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
        headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = signature
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/user-events',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_delivery")
        
        if response.status_code == 200:
            self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'success'
        elif response.status_code in [202, 204]:
            self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'accepted'
        else:
            self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'failed'
            
    def _generate_signature(self, payload):
        """Generate HMAC signature for webhook security"""
        return hmac.new(
            self.webhook_secret.encode(),
            payload.encode(),
            hashlib.sha256
        ).hexdigest()

    @task(2)
    def test_webhook_retry_logic(self):
        """Test webhook retry mechanism"""
        webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        payload = {
            "event": "payment.failed",
            "data": {
                "payment_id": f"pay_{int(time.time())}",
                "amount": 99.99,
                "currency": "USD",
                "failure_reason": "insufficient_funds"
            },
            "webhook_id": webhook_id,
            "attempt": 1,
            "max_attempts": 3
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
            'X-Webhook-Retry': 'true',
            'X-Webhook-Signature': self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
        }
        
        # First attempt - simulate failure by expecting specific response
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/payment-events',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_retry_attempt")
        
        # Test retry with incremented attempt count
        if response.status_code >= 400:
            time.sleep(1)  # Simulate retry delay
            
            payload["attempt"] = 2
            headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
            
            retry_response = self.client.post('/webhooks/payment-events',
                                            json=payload,
                                            headers=headers,
                                            name="webhook_retry_attempt")

    @task(2)
    def test_webhook_validation(self):
        """Test webhook payload validation"""
        test_cases = [
            # Valid payload
            {
                "event": "order.completed",
                "data": {
                    "order_id": f"order_{int(time.time())}",
                    "total": 149.99,
                    "items": [{"id": "item1", "quantity": 2}]
                }
            },
            # Invalid payload - missing required fields
            {
                "event": "order.completed",
                "data": {
                    "total": 149.99
                    # Missing order_id and items
                }
            },
            # Invalid payload - wrong data types
            {
                "event": "order.completed",
                "data": {
                    "order_id": 12345,  # Should be string
                    "total": "invalid",  # Should be number
                    "items": "not_array"  # Should be array
                }
            }
        ]
        
        for i, payload in enumerate(test_cases):
            webhook_id = f"validation_{i}_{int(time.time())}"
            payload["webhook_id"] = webhook_id
            
            headers = {
                'Content-Type': 'application/json',
                'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
                'X-Webhook-Signature': self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
            }
            
            response = self.client.post('/webhooks/order-events',
                                      json=payload,
                                      headers=headers,
                                      name="webhook_validation")
            
            # First payload should succeed, others should fail validation
            expected_success = (i == 0)
            if expected_success and response.status_code == 200:
                continue
            elif not expected_success and response.status_code == 400:
                continue
            else:
                print(f"Validation test {i} unexpected result: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_webhook_security(self):
        """Test webhook security features"""
        payload = {
            "event": "security.test",
            "data": {"test": True},
            "webhook_id": str(uuid.uuid4())
        }
        
        # Test without signature (should fail)
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
                                  name="webhook_no_signature")
        
        # Test with invalid signature (should fail)
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Webhook-Signature': 'invalid-signature'
        }
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_invalid_signature")
        
        # Test with valid signature (should succeed)
        headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_valid_signature")

Advanced Webhook Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import time
import random

class AdvancedWebhookUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(1, 4)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize advanced webhook testing"""
        self.webhook_types = [
            'user.created', 'user.updated', 'user.deleted',
            'order.created', 'order.paid', 'order.shipped',
            'payment.succeeded', 'payment.failed', 'payment.refunded'
        ]
        self.batch_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        
    @task(2)
    def test_webhook_batch_delivery(self):
        """Test batch webhook delivery"""
        batch_size = random.randint(5, 15)
        webhooks = []
        
        for i in range(batch_size):
            webhook = {
                "webhook_id": f"batch_{self.batch_id}_{i}",
                "event": random.choice(self.webhook_types),
                "data": {
                    "id": f"entity_{i}_{int(time.time())}",
                    "batch_id": self.batch_id,
                    "sequence": i
                },
                "timestamp": int(time.time())
            }
            webhooks.append(webhook)
        
        payload = {
            "batch_id": self.batch_id,
            "webhooks": webhooks,
            "total_count": len(webhooks)
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Batch-ID': self.batch_id,
            'X-Webhook-Count': str(len(webhooks))
        }
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/batch',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_batch_delivery")

    @task(1)
    def test_webhook_idempotency(self):
        """Test webhook idempotency handling"""
        webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        payload = {
            "event": "test.idempotency",
            "data": {"test_id": webhook_id},
            "webhook_id": webhook_id,
            "idempotency_key": f"idem_{webhook_id}"
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
            'X-Idempotency-Key': payload["idempotency_key"]
        }
        
        # Send same webhook twice
        for attempt in range(2):
            response = self.client.post('/webhooks/idempotency-test',
                                      json=payload,
                                      headers=headers,
                                      name=f"webhook_idempotency_attempt_{attempt + 1}")
            
            # Both attempts should succeed (idempotent)
            if response.status_code not in [200, 202]:
                print(f"Idempotency test failed on attempt {attempt + 1}")

    @task(1)
    def test_webhook_timeout_handling(self):
        """Test webhook timeout scenarios"""
        payload = {
            "event": "test.timeout",
            "data": {
                "processing_time": random.choice([1, 5, 10, 30]),  # seconds
                "should_timeout": random.choice([True, False])
            },
            "webhook_id": str(uuid.uuid4())
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Timeout-Test': 'true'
        }
        
        # Set shorter timeout for testing
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/timeout-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  timeout=15,  # 15 second timeout
                                  name="webhook_timeout_test")

    def on_stop(self):
        """Cleanup webhook test data"""
        cleanup_payload = {
            "action": "cleanup",
            "batch_id": self.batch_id,
            "timestamp": int(time.time())
        }
        
        try:
            self.client.post('/webhooks/cleanup',
                           json=cleanup_payload,
                           headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
                           name="webhook_cleanup")
        except:
            pass  # Ignore cleanup errors

Webhook Testing Patterns

  1. Delivery Verification: Confirm webhooks reach endpoints successfully
  2. Retry Logic: Test automatic retry mechanisms and backoff strategies
  3. Payload Validation: Verify webhook data format and required fields
  4. Security Testing: Validate signatures, authentication, and authorization
  5. Idempotency: Test duplicate webhook handling
  6. Batch Processing: Test bulk webhook delivery
  7. Timeout Handling: Test webhook processing time limits

Common Webhook Events

  • User Events: Registration, profile updates, deletions
  • Order Events: Creation, payment, fulfillment, cancellation
  • Payment Events: Success, failure, refunds, disputes
  • System Events: Maintenance, alerts, status changes
  • Integration Events: Third-party service notifications

This guide provides comprehensive webhook testing patterns for reliable event-driven architectures with proper validation and error handling.
