# locust.py from bs4 import BeautifulSoup from locust import HttpUser, between, task class AuthFlowUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) host = "https://example.com" def on_start ( self ): # Load login page to fetch CSRF token response = self .client.get( "/login" , name = "Get Login Page" ) soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser" ) token = soup.find( "input" , { "name" : "csrf_token" })[ "value" ] # Perform login with CSRF and credentials self .client.post( "/login" , name = "Perform Login" , data = { "username" : "user" , "password" : "pass" , "csrf_token" : token} ) @task ( 3 ) def load_dashboard ( self ): self .client.get( "/dashboard" , name = "Dashboard" ) @task ( 1 ) def load_profile ( self ): self .client.get( "/profile" , name = "Profile" )