from locust import task, HttpUser import json import random class BatchOperationsUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): self .created_items = [] # Track items we create @task ( 4 ) def test_batch_create_users ( self ): """Test creating multiple users in a single batch request""" # Create batch of 3-5 users batch_size = random.randint( 3 , 5 ) users_batch = [] for i in range (batch_size): user = { "name" : f "User { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } " , "email" : f "user { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } @example.com" , "active" : True } users_batch.append(user) batch_data = { "users" : users_batch} with self .client.post( "/api/users/batch" , json = batch_data, name = "Batch Create Users" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: try : result = response.json() created_count = len (result.get( "created" , [])) print ( f "Batch create: { created_count } / { batch_size } users created" ) # Store created IDs for later use if "created" in result: for item in result[ "created" ]: if "id" in item: self .created_items.append(item[ "id" ]) except json.JSONDecodeError: print ( "Batch create successful but no JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Batch create failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_batch_update_users ( self ): """Test updating multiple users in a single batch request""" if len ( self .created_items) < 2 : return # Need at least 2 items to update # Select 2-3 items to update update_count = min ( 3 , len ( self .created_items)) items_to_update = random.sample( self .created_items, update_count) updates_batch = [] for item_id in items_to_update: update = { "id" : item_id, "name" : f "Updated User { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } " , "active" : random.choice([ True , False ]) } updates_batch.append(update) batch_data = { "updates" : updates_batch} with self .client.put( "/api/users/batch" , json = batch_data, name = "Batch Update Users" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() updated_count = len (result.get( "updated" , [])) print ( f "Batch update: { updated_count } / { update_count } users updated" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: print ( "Batch update successful" ) else : response.failure( f "Batch update failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_batch_create_products ( self ): """Test creating multiple products in batch""" batch_size = random.randint( 2 , 4 ) products_batch = [] for i in range (batch_size): product = { "name" : f "Product { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } " , "price" : round (random.uniform( 10.0 , 100.0 ), 2 ), "category" : random.choice([ "electronics" , "books" , "clothing" ]) } products_batch.append(product) batch_data = { "products" : products_batch} with self .client.post( "/api/products/batch" , json = batch_data, name = "Batch Create Products" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: print ( f "Batch created { batch_size } products" ) else : response.failure( f "Product batch create failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_large_batch_operation ( self ): """Test larger batch to check size limits""" # Try a larger batch (10 items) batch_size = 10 large_batch = [] for i in range (batch_size): item = { "name" : f "Bulk Item { i } " , "value" : random.randint( 1 , 100 ), "type" : "test" } large_batch.append(item) batch_data = { "items" : large_batch} with self .client.post( "/api/items/batch" , json = batch_data, name = "Large Batch Operation" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: print ( f "Large batch ( { batch_size } items) successful" ) elif response.status_code == 413 : print ( f "Large batch rejected - payload too large" ) response.failure( "Batch size limit exceeded" ) elif response.status_code == 400 : print ( f "Large batch rejected - bad request" ) response.failure( "Large batch validation failed" ) else : response.failure( f "Large batch failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_batch_delete ( self ): """Test deleting multiple items in batch""" if len ( self .created_items) < 2 : return # Need items to delete # Delete 1-2 items delete_count = min ( 2 , len ( self .created_items)) items_to_delete = [] for _ in range (delete_count): if self .created_items: item_id = self .created_items.pop() items_to_delete.append(item_id) if not items_to_delete: return batch_data = { "ids" : items_to_delete} with self .client.delete( "/api/users/batch" , json = batch_data, name = "Batch Delete Users" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 204 ]: print ( f "Batch deleted { len (items_to_delete) } users" ) else : response.failure( f "Batch delete failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_empty_batch ( self ): """Test batch operation with empty data""" empty_batch = { "users" : []} with self .client.post( "/api/users/batch" , json = empty_batch, name = "Empty Batch Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400 : print ( "Empty batch correctly rejected" ) elif response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: print ( "Empty batch accepted (no-op)" ) else : response.failure( f "Empty batch unexpected response: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_mixed_batch_operation ( self ): """Test batch with mix of valid and invalid items""" mixed_batch = [ { "name" : "Valid User" , "email" : "valid@example.com" }, { "name" : "" , "email" : "invalid-email" }, # Invalid { "name" : "Another Valid User" , "email" : "valid2@example.com" } ] batch_data = { "users" : mixed_batch} with self .client.post( "/api/users/batch" , json = batch_data, name = "Mixed Batch Test" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: try : result = response.json() created = len (result.get( "created" , [])) errors = len (result.get( "errors" , [])) print ( f "Mixed batch: { created } created, { errors } errors" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: print ( "Mixed batch processed" ) elif response.status_code == 400 : print ( "Mixed batch rejected due to invalid items" ) else : response.failure( f "Mixed batch failed: { response.status_code } " )