OverviewIntegrating Firebase Authentication with Locust can enhance your load testing by simulating real-world user authentication scenarios.
Setup1. Set Up Firebase Authentication:
- Create a Firebase Project: If you haven’t already, create a project in the Firebase Console.
- Enable Authentication Methods: Navigate to the “Authentication” section and enable the desired sign-in methods, such as Email/Password, Google, or others.
- Email/Password Authentication: Send a POST request to Firebase’s identity toolkit endpoint with the user’s email and password to receive an ID token. Detailed instructions are available in the Firebase Authentication REST API guide.
- Custom Authentication Systems: If you’re using a custom authentication system, you can integrate it with Firebase Authentication to generate tokens. This process is outlined in the Firebase Authentication documentation.
-
Include the ID Token in Requests:
In your Locust tasks, add the
Authorizationheader with the ID token for each request:
from locust import HttpUser, task class FirebaseUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Obtain the Firebase ID token self.id_token = "YOUR_FIREBASE_ID_TOKEN" @task def authenticated_request(self): headers = { "Authorization": f"Bearer {self.id_token}" } self.client.get("/your/protected/endpoint", headers=headers)
-
Automate Token Retrieval (Optional):
For dynamic token generation, implement a method to obtain the ID token programmatically within the
on_startmethod. This ensures each simulated user has a unique token.