from locust import task, HttpUser import re import random class SEOTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Pages to test for SEO self .test_pages = [ "/" , "/about" , "/products" , "/contact" , "/blog" ] @task ( 4 ) def test_page_titles ( self ): """Test that pages have proper titles""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Title Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for title tag title_match = re.search( r '<title [ ^ > ] * > ( . *? ) </title>' , html, re. IGNORECASE | re. DOTALL ) if title_match: title = title_match.group( 1 ).strip() title_length = len (title) print ( f "Page { page } : Title ' { title } ' ( { title_length } chars)" ) # Check title length (SEO best practice: 50-60 chars) if title_length == 0 : response.failure( f "Empty title on { page } " ) elif title_length > 60 : print ( f "WARNING: Title too long on { page } ( { title_length } chars)" ) elif title_length < 30 : print ( f "WARNING: Title too short on { page } ( { title_length } chars)" ) else : print ( f "Title length OK on { page } " ) else : print ( f "ERROR: No title tag found on { page } " ) response.failure( f "Missing title tag on { page } " ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_meta_descriptions ( self ): """Test that pages have meta descriptions""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Meta Description Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for meta description desc_pattern = r '<meta [ ^ > ] * name= [ " \' ] description [ " \' ][ ^ > ] * content= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ][ ^ > ] * >' desc_match = re.search(desc_pattern, html, re. IGNORECASE ) if desc_match: description = desc_match.group( 1 ).strip() desc_length = len (description) print ( f "Page { page } : Meta description ( { desc_length } chars)" ) # Check description length (SEO best practice: 150-160 chars) if desc_length == 0 : response.failure( f "Empty meta description on { page } " ) elif desc_length > 160 : print ( f "WARNING: Meta description too long on { page } ( { desc_length } chars)" ) elif desc_length < 120 : print ( f "WARNING: Meta description too short on { page } ( { desc_length } chars)" ) else : print ( f "Meta description length OK on { page } " ) else : print ( f "ERROR: No meta description found on { page } " ) response.failure( f "Missing meta description on { page } " ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_heading_structure ( self ): """Test page heading structure (H1, H2, etc.)""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Heading Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for H1 tags h1_matches = re.findall( r '<h1 [ ^ > ] * > ( . *? ) </h1>' , html, re. IGNORECASE | re. DOTALL ) h1_count = len (h1_matches) print ( f "Page { page } : Found { h1_count } H1 tags" ) if h1_count == 0 : print ( f "WARNING: No H1 tag found on { page } " ) elif h1_count > 1 : print ( f "WARNING: Multiple H1 tags on { page } ( { h1_count } )" ) else : h1_text = h1_matches[ 0 ].strip() print ( f "H1 on { page } : ' { h1_text } '" ) # Check for H2 tags h2_matches = re.findall( r '<h2 [ ^ > ] * >' , html, re. IGNORECASE ) h2_count = len (h2_matches) print ( f "Page { page } : Found { h2_count } H2 tags" ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_meta_viewport ( self ): """Test for mobile viewport meta tag""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Viewport Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for viewport meta tag viewport_pattern = r '<meta [ ^ > ] * name= [ " \' ] viewport [ " \' ][ ^ > ] * >' viewport_match = re.search(viewport_pattern, html, re. IGNORECASE ) if viewport_match: print ( f "Page { page } : Viewport meta tag found" ) # Check if it includes width=device-width if 'width=device-width' in viewport_match.group( 0 ).lower(): print ( f "Viewport includes device-width on { page } " ) else : print ( f "WARNING: Viewport missing device-width on { page } " ) else : print ( f "WARNING: No viewport meta tag on { page } " ) response.failure( f "Missing viewport meta tag on { page } " ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_canonical_urls ( self ): """Test for canonical URL tags""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Canonical Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for canonical link canonical_pattern = r '<link [ ^ > ] * rel= [ " \' ] canonical [ " \' ][ ^ > ] * href= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ][ ^ > ] * >' canonical_match = re.search(canonical_pattern, html, re. IGNORECASE ) if canonical_match: canonical_url = canonical_match.group( 1 ) print ( f "Page { page } : Canonical URL found - { canonical_url } " ) else : print ( f "INFO: No canonical URL on { page } (may be optional)" ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_open_graph_tags ( self ): """Test for basic Open Graph tags""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Open Graph Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for og:title og_title_pattern = r '<meta [ ^ > ] * property= [ " \' ] og:title [ " \' ][ ^ > ] * content= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ][ ^ > ] * >' og_title_match = re.search(og_title_pattern, html, re. IGNORECASE ) # Check for og:description og_desc_pattern = r '<meta [ ^ > ] * property= [ " \' ] og:description [ " \' ][ ^ > ] * content= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ][ ^ > ] * >' og_desc_match = re.search(og_desc_pattern, html, re. IGNORECASE ) og_tags_found = 0 if og_title_match: og_tags_found += 1 print ( f "Page { page } : og:title found" ) if og_desc_match: og_tags_found += 1 print ( f "Page { page } : og:description found" ) if og_tags_found == 0 : print ( f "INFO: No Open Graph tags on { page } " ) else : print ( f "Page { page } : { og_tags_found } Open Graph tags found" ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_robots_meta ( self ): """Test for robots meta tags""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Robots Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : html = response.text # Check for robots meta tag robots_pattern = r '<meta [ ^ > ] * name= [ " \' ] robots [ " \' ][ ^ > ] * content= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ][ ^ > ] * >' robots_match = re.search(robots_pattern, html, re. IGNORECASE ) if robots_match: robots_content = robots_match.group( 1 ).lower() print ( f "Page { page } : Robots directive - { robots_content } " ) # Check for noindex (might be intentional) if 'noindex' in robots_content: print ( f "WARNING: Page { page } has noindex directive" ) else : print ( f "INFO: No robots meta tag on { page } (using defaults)" ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_page_load_speed ( self ): """Test page load speed (basic SEO factor)""" page = random.choice( self .test_pages) import time start_time = time.time() with self .client.get(page, name = "SEO Speed Test" ) as response: load_time = time.time() - start_time if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Page { page } : Load time { load_time :.2f} s" ) # Basic speed thresholds if load_time > 3.0 : print ( f "WARNING: Slow page load on { page } ( { load_time :.2f} s)" ) elif load_time > 1.5 : print ( f "MODERATE: Page load time on { page } ( { load_time :.2f} s)" ) else : print ( f "GOOD: Fast page load on { page } ( { load_time :.2f} s)" ) else : response.failure( f "Page { page } failed to load: { response.status_code } " )