An example guide on how to effectively load test your ReactJS application utilizing Locust and LoadForge.

In this guide, we shall explore the process of creating a load test for a React.js website using Locust, and executing it via LoadForge. This particular test can be applied to any JavaScript-based site (React, Next, Nuxt, etc) as it automatically crawls URLs on the site and uses those in the load test.

LoadForge provides a wealth of additional features like authentication, session maintenance, and more. Navigate through the documentation for specifics on your testing needs, or use the LoadForge account’s wizard or AI test generator to set up the test for you.

Before starting, ensure you:

Possess a fundamental understanding of Python.

Have created a LoadForge account.

Have added and verified your Host for testing.

​ Utilizing BS4

LoadForge instances are outfitted with several useful tools, one of which is beautifulsoup4, utilized for parsing HTML content in this test. To install it locally for test development, use the following command:

pip install locust beautifulsoup4

​ Crafting Your Test File

The following example illustrates a user that crawls a webpage, identifies and loads linked pages and static content (like images, CSS, JS files). You can insert this locustfile directly into LoadForge to test your React.js website.

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup from locust import HttpUser, task, between class WebsiteUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 2.5 ) def on_start ( self ): self .crawl( "/" ) def crawl ( self , path ): response = self .client.get(path, name = "[Page] " + path) if response.status_code == 200 : soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser" ) # Discover linked pages links = [a[ "href" ] for a in soup.find_all( "a" , href = True )] for link in links: self .crawl(link) # Load static content (img, css, js) resources = [(link[ "href" ], "CSS" ) for link in soup.find_all( "link" , href = True )] resources += [(script[ "src" ], "JS" ) for script in soup.find_all( "script" , src = True )] resources += [(img[ "src" ], "IMG" ) for img in soup.find_all( "img" , src = True )] for resource, res_type in resources: self .client.get(resource, name = f "[ { res_type } ] { resource } " ) @task ( 1 ) def load_homepage ( self ): self .client.get( "/" )

​ Insights on the Script

on_start : Triggers the crawling of the homepage once per simulated user.

: Triggers the crawling of the homepage once per simulated user. crawl : A recursive function performing GET requests to paths, discovering and loading other linked resources.

: A recursive function performing GET requests to paths, discovering and loading other linked resources. @task(1) : Imitates users perpetually loading the homepage.

This guide has laid out a fundamental setup for load testing a React.js website, performing crawling, and discovering links/resources. Be sure to refine and modify your locustfile based on actual user interactions, website structure, and testing goals.