Test multi-page navigation flows using Playwright with LoadForge

This guide demonstrates how to test basic browser navigation flows using Playwright in LoadForge. Perfect for testing user journeys across multiple pages and measuring navigation performance.

​ Use Cases

Testing multi-page user flows

Measuring page load performance across navigation

Validating navigation elements and links

Testing complex user journeys

​ Key Features

Multi-page Navigation : Navigate through different pages and sections

: Navigate through different pages and sections Performance Timing : Measure individual page load times

: Measure individual page load times Element Interaction : Click links and buttons to navigate

: Click links and buttons to navigate Different Navigation Methods: Text-based, CSS selectors, and XPath

​ Example Implementation

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event class NavigationUser ( PlaywrightUser ): @task ( 3 ) @pw async def home_to_products_flow ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Navigate from home to products section""" async with event( self , "Homepage Load" ): await page.goto( "/" ) async with event( self , "Products Page" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( 'a:has-text("Products")' ) async with event( self , "Product Detail" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.product-item:first-child a' ) @task ( 2 ) @pw async def about_contact_flow ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Navigate through about and contact pages""" async with event( self , "About Page" ): await page.goto( "/about" ) async with event( self , "Contact Page" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( 'a[href="/contact"]' ) # Test different navigation methods async with event( self , "Services Page" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( 'nav ul li:nth-child(2) a' ) @task ( 1 ) @pw async def complex_navigation_flow ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Test complex multi-step navigation""" # Start from homepage async with event( self , "Homepage" ): await page.goto( "/" ) # Navigate to blog async with event( self , "Blog Section" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '//nav//a[contains(., "Blog")]' ) # Click on first blog post async with event( self , "Blog Post" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.blog-post:first-child .read-more' ) # Navigate back using browser back async with event( self , "Back to Blog" ): await page.go_back() # Navigate to homepage using logo async with event( self , "Back to Home" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.logo' ) @task ( 1 ) @pw async def search_and_navigate ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Test search functionality and result navigation""" async with event( self , "Search Page" ): await page.goto( "/" ) # Perform search await page.fill( 'input[name="search"]' , 'test query' ) async with event( self , "Search Results" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( 'button:has-text("Search")' ) # Click on first result if await page.locator( '.search-result' ).count() > 0 : async with event( self , "Search Result Detail" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.search-result:first-child a' )

​ Navigation Strategies

Copy Ask AI await page.click( 'a:has-text("Products")' ) await page.click( 'button:has-text("Learn More")' )

​ 2. CSS Selector Navigation

Copy Ask AI await page.click( '#main-nav a[href="/services"]' ) await page.click( '.product-card:first-child .view-details' )

​ 3. XPath Navigation

Copy Ask AI await page.click( '//nav//a[contains(., "Contact")]' ) await page.click( '//footer//a[@href="/privacy"]' )

Copy Ask AI await page.click( 'nav ul li:nth-child(3) a' ) await page.click( '.menu-items:nth-child(2)' )

​ Performance Considerations

Use event() context manager to measure specific navigation steps

context manager to measure specific navigation steps Combine page.expect_navigation() with clicks to ensure proper timing

with clicks to ensure proper timing Test navigation performance under different network conditions

Measure total user journey time vs individual page loads

​ Common Patterns

​ Breadcrumb Navigation Testing

Copy Ask AI @task @pw async def breadcrumb_navigation ( self , page : PageWithRetry): await page.goto( "/products/category/item" ) # Navigate using breadcrumbs async with event( self , "Breadcrumb to Category" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.breadcrumb a:has-text("Category")' ) async with event( self , "Breadcrumb to Products" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.breadcrumb a:has-text("Products")' )

​ Menu Navigation Testing

Copy Ask AI @task @pw async def menu_navigation ( self , page : PageWithRetry): await page.goto( "/" ) # Test dropdown menu navigation await page.hover( '.nav-dropdown' ) async with event( self , "Dropdown Item" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( '.dropdown-menu a:first-child' )

​ Testing Tips

Wait for Navigation: Always use page.expect_navigation() for reliable navigation timing Element Visibility: Check if navigation elements are visible before clicking Multiple Strategies: Test different ways users might navigate (links, buttons, menus) Back/Forward: Include browser back/forward button testing in user flows Error Handling: Test navigation to non-existent pages and error scenarios

This script provides comprehensive browser navigation testing that measures performance while validating different navigation patterns your users might follow.