import time

import json

from locust import task

from locust_plugins.users import SocketIOUser

class MySocketIOUser ( SocketIOUser ):

@task

def my_task ( self ):

self .my_value = None

# Connect to your WebSocket endpoint

self .connect( "wss://YOUR_WS_URL_HERE/socket.io/?EIO=3&transport=websocket" )

# An example to demonstrate subscribing to a specific channel or topic

self .send( '42["subscribe",{"url":"/game/237382","sendInitialUpdate": true}]' )

# Wait until a push message is received on `on_message`

while not self .my_value:

time.sleep( 0.1 )

# HTTP requests can also be performed within the same task

self .client.get( "/" )

# Simulating a real client by waiting for pushes and occasionally sending heartbeats

self .sleep_with_heartbeat( 10 )

def on_message ( self , message ):

# Parsing and processing the received message