Test your application’s localization (l10n) and internationalization (i18n) features across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.

Use Cases

  • Multi-Language Support: Test language switching and content translation
  • Currency Localization: Validate currency formatting and conversion
  • Date/Time Formatting: Test regional date and time display formats
  • Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific content and behavior
  • RTL Language Support: Test right-to-left language rendering

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import random
import json

class LocalizationUser(HttpUser):
    """Test localization and internationalization features"""
    wait_time = between(1, 3)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize localization testing configuration"""
        self.locales = {
            'en-US': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'USD', 'rtl': False},
            'en-GB': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'GBP', 'rtl': False},
            'de-DE': {'language': 'German', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False},
            'fr-FR': {'language': 'French', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False},
            'ja-JP': {'language': 'Japanese', 'currency': 'JPY', 'rtl': False},
            'ar-SA': {'language': 'Arabic', 'currency': 'SAR', 'rtl': True}
        }
        
        self.current_locale = random.choice(list(self.locales.keys()))
        self.locale_config = self.locales[self.current_locale]
        
        self.client.headers.update({
            'Accept-Language': self.current_locale,
            'X-Locale': self.current_locale,
            'X-Currency': self.locale_config['currency']
        })
        
        print(f"User initialized with locale: {self.current_locale}")
    
    @task(3)
    def test_language_content(self):
        """Test language-specific content delivery"""
        endpoints = ['/api/v1/content/homepage', '/api/v1/content/navigation']
        endpoint = random.choice(endpoints)
        
        with self.client.get(
            endpoint,
            name=f"Language Content - {self.current_locale}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    content = response.json()
                    if 'language' in content and content['language'] == self.current_locale:
                        print(f"Correct language content: {self.current_locale}")
                        response.success()
                    else:
                        response.success()  # Content might not include language field
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.success()
            else:
                response.failure(f"Language content failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(3)
    def test_currency_formatting(self):
        """Test currency formatting and conversion"""
        with self.client.get(
            '/api/v1/pricing/products',
            name=f"Currency Format - {self.current_locale}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    pricing_data = response.json()
                    expected_currency = self.locale_config['currency']
                    
                    if 'currency' in pricing_data:
                        if pricing_data['currency'] == expected_currency:
                            print(f"Correct currency: {expected_currency}")
                            response.success()
                        else:
                            response.failure(f"Wrong currency: expected {expected_currency}")
                    else:
                        response.success()
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON in pricing data")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Currency formatting failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(2)
    def test_locale_switching(self):
        """Test dynamic locale switching"""
        available_locales = list(self.locales.keys())
        new_locale = random.choice([loc for loc in available_locales if loc != self.current_locale])
        
        switch_data = {'locale': new_locale, 'current_locale': self.current_locale}
        
        with self.client.post(
            '/api/v1/user/locale',
            json=switch_data,
            name=f"Locale Switch - {new_locale}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    if result.get('locale') == new_locale:
                        print(f"Successfully switched locale to {new_locale}")
                        response.success()
                    else:
                        response.failure("Locale switch failed")
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid locale switch response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Locale switch failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(1)
    def test_rtl_language_support(self):
        """Test right-to-left language support"""
        if self.locale_config['rtl']:
            with self.client.get(
                '/api/v1/content/rtl-test',
                name=f"RTL Support - {self.current_locale}",
                catch_response=True
            ) as response:
                if response.status_code == 200:
                    content_str = str(response.content)
                    rtl_indicators = ['dir="rtl"', 'text-align: right']
                    has_rtl = any(indicator in content_str for indicator in rtl_indicators)
                    
                    if has_rtl:
                        print(f"RTL support detected for {self.current_locale}")
                    response.success()
                else:
                    response.failure(f"RTL test failed: {response.status_code}")

Configuration

Update these settings for your localization testing: 
# Supported Locales
SUPPORTED_LOCALES = ['en-US', 'en-GB', 'de-DE', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'ar-SA']

# Currency Settings
CURRENCY_MAPPING = {
    'en-US': 'USD', 'en-GB': 'GBP', 'de-DE': 'EUR',
    'fr-FR': 'EUR', 'ja-JP': 'JPY', 'ar-SA': 'SAR'
}

# RTL Languages
RTL_LANGUAGES = ['ar-SA', 'he-IL', 'fa-IR']

LoadForge Multi-Region Testing

Use LoadForge’s region selection to test localization from appropriate geographic locations:
  • US Regions: Test en-US localization
  • European Regions: Test European locales (en-GB, de-DE, fr-FR)
  • Asian Regions: Test Asian locales (ja-JP, zh-CN)

Key Validation Points

  • Language Content: Verify translated content delivery
  • Currency Formatting: Validate currency symbols and number formatting
  • Date/Time Display: Check regional date and time formats
  • RTL Support: Test right-to-left language rendering
  • Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific features

Troubleshooting

  • Missing Translations: Check translation file completeness
  • Currency Errors: Verify exchange rate APIs and formatting
  • RTL Issues: Review CSS and layout for RTL languages
This locustfile ensures your application works correctly across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.
