from locust import HttpUser, task, between import random import json class LocalizationUser ( HttpUser ): """Test localization and internationalization features""" wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) def on_start ( self ): """Initialize localization testing configuration""" self .locales = { 'en-US' : { 'language' : 'English' , 'currency' : 'USD' , 'rtl' : False }, 'en-GB' : { 'language' : 'English' , 'currency' : 'GBP' , 'rtl' : False }, 'de-DE' : { 'language' : 'German' , 'currency' : 'EUR' , 'rtl' : False }, 'fr-FR' : { 'language' : 'French' , 'currency' : 'EUR' , 'rtl' : False }, 'ja-JP' : { 'language' : 'Japanese' , 'currency' : 'JPY' , 'rtl' : False }, 'ar-SA' : { 'language' : 'Arabic' , 'currency' : 'SAR' , 'rtl' : True } } self .current_locale = random.choice( list ( self .locales.keys())) self .locale_config = self .locales[ self .current_locale] self .client.headers.update({ 'Accept-Language' : self .current_locale, 'X-Locale' : self .current_locale, 'X-Currency' : self .locale_config[ 'currency' ] }) print ( f "User initialized with locale: { self .current_locale } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_language_content ( self ): """Test language-specific content delivery""" endpoints = [ '/api/v1/content/homepage' , '/api/v1/content/navigation' ] endpoint = random.choice(endpoints) with self .client.get( endpoint, name = f "Language Content - { self .current_locale } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : content = response.json() if 'language' in content and content[ 'language' ] == self .current_locale: print ( f "Correct language content: { self .current_locale } " ) response.success() else : response.success() # Content might not include language field except json.JSONDecodeError: response.success() else : response.failure( f "Language content failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_currency_formatting ( self ): """Test currency formatting and conversion""" with self .client.get( '/api/v1/pricing/products' , name = f "Currency Format - { self .current_locale } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : pricing_data = response.json() expected_currency = self .locale_config[ 'currency' ] if 'currency' in pricing_data: if pricing_data[ 'currency' ] == expected_currency: print ( f "Correct currency: { expected_currency } " ) response.success() else : response.failure( f "Wrong currency: expected { expected_currency } " ) else : response.success() except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON in pricing data" ) else : response.failure( f "Currency formatting failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_locale_switching ( self ): """Test dynamic locale switching""" available_locales = list ( self .locales.keys()) new_locale = random.choice([loc for loc in available_locales if loc != self .current_locale]) switch_data = { 'locale' : new_locale, 'current_locale' : self .current_locale} with self .client.post( '/api/v1/user/locale' , json = switch_data, name = f "Locale Switch - { new_locale } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() if result.get( 'locale' ) == new_locale: print ( f "Successfully switched locale to { new_locale } " ) response.success() else : response.failure( "Locale switch failed" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid locale switch response" ) else : response.failure( f "Locale switch failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_rtl_language_support ( self ): """Test right-to-left language support""" if self .locale_config[ 'rtl' ]: with self .client.get( '/api/v1/content/rtl-test' , name = f "RTL Support - { self .current_locale } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : content_str = str (response.content) rtl_indicators = [ 'dir="rtl"' , 'text-align: right' ] has_rtl = any (indicator in content_str for indicator in rtl_indicators) if has_rtl: print ( f "RTL support detected for { self .current_locale } " ) response.success() else : response.failure( f "RTL test failed: { response.status_code } " )