# locust.py import time from locust import between, task from locust_plugins.users import MqttUser class MyMqttUser ( MqttUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) host = "mqtt://broker.hivemq.com:1883" @task def publish_message ( self ): # Publish a message to a topic self .client.publish( topic = "loadforge/test" , payload = "Hello from LoadForge" ) @task def subscribe_topic ( self ): # Subscribe to a topic self .client.subscribe( topic = "loadforge/test" ) # Wait for incoming messages time.sleep( 1 )