OverviewLoadForge supports MQTT protocol testing via the
MqttUser from
locust-plugins. You can simulate publishing and subscribing to topics under load, ensuring your broker handles high throughput.
Locust Test Script (locust.py)
# locust.py
import time
from locust import between, task
from locust_plugins.users import MqttUser
class MyMqttUser(MqttUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
host = "mqtt://broker.hivemq.com:1883"
@task
def publish_message(self):
# Publish a message to a topic
self.client.publish(topic="loadforge/test", payload="Hello from LoadForge")
@task
def subscribe_topic(self):
# Subscribe to a topic
self.client.subscribe(topic="loadforge/test")
# Wait for incoming messages
time.sleep(1)
Notes:
- Install dependencies:
pip install locust locust-plugins paho-mqttif you wish to test locally.
- Ensure your MQTT broker is accessible at the specified
host.