OverviewLoad testing gRPC services requires specialized clients that can serialize and send Protocol Buffer messages. With Locust and the
GrpcUser from
locust-plugins, you can simulate high-throughput gRPC calls and measure performance under load.
Locust Test Script (locust.py)
# locust.py
import os
import sys
from grpc_tools import protoc
from locust import task, between
from locust_plugins.users import GrpcUser
# Inline .proto definition
proto = '''syntax = "proto3";
package helloworld;
message HelloRequest { string name = 1; }
message HelloReply { string message = 1; }
service Greeter { rpc SayHello (HelloRequest) returns (HelloReply); }
'''
# Write & compile stubs at runtime
with open('helloworld.proto', 'w') as f:
f.write(proto)
protoc.main(['', '--proto_path=.', '--python_out=.', '--grpc_python_out=.', 'helloworld.proto'])
# Ensure current dir is importable
sys.path.insert(0, os.getcwd())
import helloworld_pb2
class HelloWorldUser(GrpcUser):
host = "grpc.server.com:50051"
wait_time = between(1, 3)
@task
def say_hello(self):
# Prepare request
request = helloworld_pb2.HelloRequest(name="LoadForge")
# Call the service
self.call(request, "/helloworld.Greeter/SayHello")
Notes:
- Install dependencies:
locust-plugins,
grpcio,
grpcio-toolsif you wish to test locally.