# locust.py import os import sys from grpc_tools import protoc from locust import task, between from locust_plugins.users import GrpcUser # Inline .proto definition proto = '''syntax = "proto3"; package helloworld; message HelloRequest { string name = 1; } message HelloReply { string message = 1; } service Greeter { rpc SayHello (HelloRequest) returns (HelloReply); } ''' # Write & compile stubs at runtime with open ( 'helloworld.proto' , 'w' ) as f: f.write(proto) protoc.main([ '' , '--proto_path=.' , '--python_out=.' , '--grpc_python_out=.' , 'helloworld.proto' ]) # Ensure current dir is importable sys.path.insert( 0 , os.getcwd()) import helloworld_pb2 class HelloWorldUser ( GrpcUser ): host = "grpc.server.com:50051" wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) @task def say_hello ( self ): # Prepare request request = helloworld_pb2.HelloRequest( name = "LoadForge" ) # Call the service self .call(request, "/helloworld.Greeter/SayHello" )