from locust import HttpUser, task, between import re import time class SimpleAccessibilityChecker ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 2 ) def on_start ( self ): """Initialize simple accessibility checking""" self .accessibility_issues = [] self .pages_checked = 0 self .discovered_pages = [] self .current_page_issues = [] print ( "Starting simple accessibility check..." ) @task ( 5 ) def discover_and_check_accessibility ( self ): """Discover pages and check accessibility continuously""" if self .pages_checked == 0 : # Start with homepage self ._check_page_accessibility( '/' ) elif len ( self .discovered_pages) > 0 : # Keep cycling through discovered pages for continuous testing self ._cycle_through_pages() def _check_page_accessibility ( self , page_url ): """Check accessibility on a single page""" self .current_page_issues = [] # Reset issues for this page with self .client.get(page_url, name = f "ACCESSIBILITY: { page_url } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : self ._check_basic_accessibility(page_url, response.text) # Only increment pages_checked during initial discovery phase if page_url == '/' and self .pages_checked == 0 : self .pages_checked += 1 self ._find_internal_pages(response.text) elif page_url in self .discovered_pages and self .pages_checked == 1 : # We're in the continuous testing phase, don't increment counter pass else : # Still in discovery mode self .pages_checked += 1 # Report page result based on issues found if self .current_page_issues: high_issues = [i for i in self .current_page_issues if i[ 'severity' ] == 'HIGH' ] medium_issues = [i for i in self .current_page_issues if i[ 'severity' ] == 'MEDIUM' ] failure_msg = f "❌ { len ( self .current_page_issues) } accessibility issues ( { len (high_issues) } high, { len (medium_issues) } medium)" response.failure(failure_msg) else : response.success() else : response.failure( f "Could not access page: HTTP { response.status_code } " ) def _find_internal_pages ( self , html_content ): """Find internal pages from homepage links""" # Find internal links links = re.findall( r '<a [ ^ > ] + href= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] + )[ " \' ] ' , html_content, re. IGNORECASE ) for link in links: if self ._is_internal_page_link(link): normalized_link = self ._normalize_link(link) if normalized_link and normalized_link not in self .discovered_pages and normalized_link != '/' : self .discovered_pages.append(normalized_link) if len ( self .discovered_pages) >= 100 : # Discover up to 100 pages break print ( f "Discovered { len ( self .discovered_pages) } internal pages to check" ) def _cycle_through_pages ( self ): """Continuously cycle through discovered pages for accessibility testing""" if not self .discovered_pages: return # Pick a random page from discovered pages to check import random page_to_check = random.choice( self .discovered_pages) # Check accessibility on this page (this creates continuous load testing) self ._check_page_accessibility(page_to_check) def _is_internal_page_link ( self , link ): """Check if link is an internal page (not resource)""" # Skip anchors, external protocols, and resources if any (skip in link.lower() for skip in [ '#' , 'mailto:' , 'tel:' , 'javascript:' ]): return False # Skip common resource extensions resource_extensions = [ '.css' , '.js' , '.jpg' , '.jpeg' , '.png' , '.gif' , '.pdf' , '.zip' ] if any (link.lower().endswith(ext) for ext in resource_extensions): return False # Must be internal (relative or same domain) if link.startswith( '/' ) or not link.startswith( 'http' ): return True return False def _normalize_link ( self , link ): """Normalize link for checking""" try : if link.startswith( '/' ): return link.split( '#' )[ 0 ] # Remove fragment elif not link.startswith( 'http' ): return '/' + link.lstrip( './' ) return None except : return None def _check_basic_accessibility ( self , page_url , html_content ): """Check basic accessibility issues on a page""" print ( f "Checking accessibility for: { page_url } " ) # Check images for alt text self ._check_image_alt_text(page_url, html_content) # Check form labels self ._check_form_labels(page_url, html_content) # Check heading structure self ._check_heading_structure(page_url, html_content) # Check link text self ._check_link_text(page_url, html_content) def _check_image_alt_text ( self , page_url , html_content ): """Check images for alt text""" img_tags = re.findall( r '<img [ ^ > ] * >' , html_content, re. IGNORECASE ) for img_tag in img_tags: if 'alt=' not in img_tag.lower(): self ._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH' , 'Image missing alt attribute' , img_tag[: 80 ]) else : # Check for generic alt text alt_match = re.search( r 'alt= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ] ' , img_tag, re. IGNORECASE ) if alt_match: alt_text = alt_match.group( 1 ).strip() if alt_text.lower() in [ 'image' , 'picture' , 'photo' , 'img' ]: self ._log_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM' , f 'Generic alt text: " { alt_text } "' , img_tag[: 80 ]) def _check_form_labels ( self , page_url , html_content ): """Check form elements for labels""" form_elements = re.findall( r '< ( input | textarea | select )[ ^ > ] * >' , html_content, re. IGNORECASE ) for element in form_elements: # Skip hidden inputs and buttons if 'type="hidden"' in element.lower() or 'type="submit"' in element.lower(): continue # Check for id and corresponding label id_match = re.search( r 'id= [ " \' ]([ ^ " \' ] * )[ " \' ] ' , element, re. IGNORECASE ) if id_match: element_id = id_match.group( 1 ) label_pattern = f '<label[^>]*for=[" \' ]? { re.escape(element_id) } [" \' ]?[^>]*>' if not re.search(label_pattern, html_content, re. IGNORECASE ): # Check for aria-label as alternative if 'aria-label=' not in element.lower(): self ._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH' , f 'Form element missing label: { element_id } ' , element[: 80 ]) def _check_heading_structure ( self , page_url , html_content ): """Check heading structure""" headings = re.findall( r '< ( h [ 1-6 ])[ ^ > ] * > ( . *? ) </ \1 >' , html_content, re. IGNORECASE | re. DOTALL ) if not headings: self ._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH' , 'Page has no headings' , '' ) return # Check if page starts with h1 heading_levels = [ int (h[ 0 ][ 1 ]) for h in headings] if heading_levels[ 0 ] != 1 : self ._log_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM' , f 'Page does not start with h1 (starts with h { heading_levels[ 0 ] } )' , '' ) # Check for empty headings for heading_tag, heading_text in headings: clean_text = re.sub( r '< [ ^ > ] + >' , '' , heading_text).strip() if not clean_text: self ._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH' , f 'Empty { heading_tag.upper() } heading' , '' ) def _check_link_text ( self , page_url , html_content ): """Check link text for accessibility""" links = re.finditer( r '<a [ ^ > ] * > ( . *? ) </a>' , html_content, re. IGNORECASE | re. DOTALL ) for link_match in links: link_text = link_match.group( 1 ).strip() clean_link_text = re.sub( r '< [ ^ > ] + >' , '' , link_text).strip() # Check for empty link text if not clean_link_text: self ._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH' , 'Link has no text' , link_match.group( 0 )[: 80 ]) elif clean_link_text.lower() in [ 'click here' , 'read more' , 'more' , 'here' , 'link' ]: self ._log_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM' , f 'Generic link text: " { clean_link_text } "' , link_match.group( 0 )[: 80 ]) def _log_issue ( self , page_url , severity , description , element ): """Log accessibility issue""" issue = { 'page' : page_url, 'severity' : severity, 'description' : description, 'element' : element, 'timestamp' : time.time() } self .accessibility_issues.append(issue) self .current_page_issues.append(issue) # Track issues for current page print ( f "ACCESSIBILITY ISSUE [ { severity } ]: { description } on { page_url } " ) @task ( 1 ) def report_accessibility_status ( self ): """Report current accessibility status""" if len ( self .discovered_pages) == 0 : return high_issues = [issue for issue in self .accessibility_issues if issue[ 'severity' ] == 'HIGH' ] medium_issues = [issue for issue in self .accessibility_issues if issue[ 'severity' ] == 'MEDIUM' ] total_pages_in_scope = len ( self .discovered_pages) + 1 # +1 for homepage print ( f "ACCESSIBILITY LOAD TEST: { len ( self .accessibility_issues) } total issues " f "( { len (high_issues) } high, { len (medium_issues) } medium) " f "found across { total_pages_in_scope } pages (continuously testing)" ) def on_stop ( self ): """Final accessibility report""" print ( "

" + "=" * 50 ) print ( "ACCESSIBILITY LOAD TEST COMPLETE" ) print ( "=" * 50 ) total_pages_in_scope = len ( self .discovered_pages) + 1 # +1 for homepage print ( f "Pages in test scope: { total_pages_in_scope } " ) print ( f "Total accessibility issues found: { len ( self .accessibility_issues) } " ) if self .accessibility_issues: print ( f "

TOP ACCESSIBILITY ISSUES:" ) for issue in self .accessibility_issues[: 5 ]: print ( f "❌ [ { issue[ 'severity' ] } ] { issue[ 'description' ] } " ) print ( f " Page: { issue[ 'page' ] } " ) else : print ( "✅ No accessibility issues found!" )