from locust import task, HttpUser import random class APIKeyTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # API keys for testing (replace with your actual keys) self .valid_key = "sk-1234567890abcdef" self .invalid_key = "invalid-key-12345" # API endpoints that require authentication self .endpoints = [ "/api/users" , "/api/data" , "/api/reports" ] @task ( 4 ) def test_header_api_key ( self ): """Test API key in header (X-API-Key: your-key)""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) headers = { "X-API-Key" : self .valid_key, "Content-Type" : "application/json" } with self .client.get( endpoint, headers = headers, name = "Header API Key" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Header API key success: { endpoint } " ) elif response.status_code == 401 : response.failure( "Valid API key rejected" ) else : response.failure( f "Unexpected response: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_bearer_token_api_key ( self ): """Test API key as Bearer token (Authorization: Bearer your-key)""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { self .valid_key } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } with self .client.get( endpoint, headers = headers, name = "Bearer Token API Key" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Bearer token success: { endpoint } " ) elif response.status_code == 401 : response.failure( "Valid bearer token rejected" ) else : response.failure( f "Unexpected response: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_query_parameter_api_key ( self ): """Test API key in query parameter (?api_key=your-key)""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) params = { "api_key" : self .valid_key} with self .client.get( endpoint, params = params, name = "Query Parameter API Key" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Query parameter success: { endpoint } " ) elif response.status_code == 401 : response.failure( "Valid API key in query rejected" ) else : response.failure( f "Unexpected response: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_invalid_api_key ( self ): """Test with invalid API key""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) headers = { "X-API-Key" : self .invalid_key, "Content-Type" : "application/json" } with self .client.get( endpoint, headers = headers, name = "Invalid API Key" ) as response: if response.status_code == 401 : print ( f "Invalid API key correctly rejected: { endpoint } " ) elif response.status_code == 200 : response.failure( "Invalid API key was accepted" ) else : print ( f "Invalid API key returned { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_missing_api_key ( self ): """Test request without API key""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) with self .client.get( endpoint, name = "Missing API Key" ) as response: if response.status_code == 401 : print ( f "Missing API key correctly rejected: { endpoint } " ) elif response.status_code == 200 : response.failure( "Request without API key was accepted" ) else : print ( f "Missing API key returned { response.status_code } " )