This guide shows how to test database APIs with common operations like create, read, update, delete, and query performance.

Use Cases

  • Test database CRUD operations and performance
  • Validate database queries and data integrity
  • Test database connection handling under load
  • Check database transaction performance

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json

class DatabaseAPITestUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Database API endpoints
        self.db_endpoints = {
            "users": "/api/users",
            "products": "/api/products",
            "orders": "/api/orders",
            "query": "/api/query"
        }
        
        # Test data for database operations
        self.test_users = [
            {"name": "John Doe", "email": "john@example.com", "age": 30},
            {"name": "Jane Smith", "email": "jane@example.com", "age": 25},
            {"name": "Bob Johnson", "email": "bob@example.com", "age": 35}
        ]
        
        self.test_products = [
            {"name": "Laptop", "price": 999.99, "category": "Electronics"},
            {"name": "Book", "price": 29.99, "category": "Books"},
            {"name": "Chair", "price": 149.99, "category": "Furniture"}
        ]
        
        # Store created IDs for later operations
        self.created_users = []
        self.created_products = []

    @task(4)
    def test_create_user(self):
        """Test creating database records"""
        user_data = random.choice(self.test_users).copy()
        user_data["email"] = f"user{random.randint(1000, 9999)}@example.com"
        
        with self.client.post(
            self.db_endpoints["users"],
            json=user_data,
            name="Create User"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 201]:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    user_id = result.get("id") or result.get("user_id")
                    
                    if user_id:
                        self.created_users.append(user_id)
                        print(f"Created user: {user_id}")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Create user failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(5)
    def test_read_user(self):
        """Test reading database records"""
        if self.created_users:
            user_id = random.choice(self.created_users)
        else:
            user_id = random.randint(1, 100)  # Assume some users exist
        
        with self.client.get(
            f"{self.db_endpoints['users']}/{user_id}",
            name="Read User"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    user = response.json()
                    
                    if user.get("id") or user.get("user_id"):
                        print(f"Read user: {user_id}")
                    else:
                        response.failure("User data missing ID")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"User not found: {user_id}")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Read user failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_update_user(self):
        """Test updating database records"""
        if not self.created_users:
            return
            
        user_id = random.choice(self.created_users)
        
        update_data = {
            "name": f"Updated User {random.randint(100, 999)}",
            "age": random.randint(18, 65)
        }
        
        with self.client.put(
            f"{self.db_endpoints['users']}/{user_id}",
            json=update_data,
            name="Update User"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    print(f"Updated user: {user_id}")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    print(f"Updated user: {user_id} (no JSON response)")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"User not found for update: {user_id}")
                self.created_users.remove(user_id)
            else:
                response.failure(f"Update user failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_delete_user(self):
        """Test deleting database records"""
        if not self.created_users:
            return
            
        user_id = self.created_users.pop()
        
        with self.client.delete(
            f"{self.db_endpoints['users']}/{user_id}",
            name="Delete User"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 204]:
                print(f"Deleted user: {user_id}")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"User already deleted: {user_id}")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Delete user failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_list_users(self):
        """Test listing database records with pagination"""
        params = {
            "page": random.randint(1, 5),
            "limit": random.choice([10, 20, 50]),
            "sort": random.choice(["name", "email", "created_at"])
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.db_endpoints["users"],
            params=params,
            name="List Users"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    
                    users = result.get("users", result.get("data", []))
                    total = result.get("total", len(users))
                    page = result.get("page", params["page"])
                    
                    print(f"Listed users: {len(users)} items, page {page}, total {total}")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"List users failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_database_query(self):
        """Test custom database queries"""
        queries = [
            {"query": "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM users WHERE age > ?", "params": [25]},
            {"query": "SELECT * FROM products WHERE price < ? LIMIT 10", "params": [100.0]},
            {"query": "SELECT category, COUNT(*) FROM products GROUP BY category", "params": []},
            {"query": "SELECT * FROM users ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 5", "params": []}
        ]
        
        query_data = random.choice(queries)
        
        with self.client.post(
            self.db_endpoints["query"],
            json=query_data,
            name="Database Query"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    
                    rows = result.get("rows", result.get("data", []))
                    execution_time = result.get("execution_time_ms", 0)
                    
                    print(f"Query executed: {len(rows)} rows, {execution_time}ms")
                    
                    # Validate query performance
                    if execution_time > 1000:  # 1 second threshold
                        print(f"Slow query detected: {execution_time}ms")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Database query failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_database_search(self):
        """Test database search functionality"""
        search_terms = ["john", "electronics", "chair", "book", "user"]
        
        search_params = {
            "q": random.choice(search_terms),
            "table": random.choice(["users", "products"]),
            "limit": 20
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            f"{self.db_endpoints['query']}/search",
            params=search_params,
            name="Database Search"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    
                    results = result.get("results", [])
                    total_matches = result.get("total_matches", len(results))
                    
                    print(f"Search results: {len(results)} items, {total_matches} total matches")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Database search failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_database_transaction(self):
        """Test database transaction handling"""
        transaction_data = {
            "operations": [
                {
                    "type": "create",
                    "table": "users",
                    "data": {"name": "Transaction User", "email": f"trans{random.randint(1000, 9999)}@example.com"}
                },
                {
                    "type": "create", 
                    "table": "products",
                    "data": {"name": "Transaction Product", "price": 99.99}
                }
            ]
        }
        
        with self.client.post(
            f"{self.db_endpoints['query']}/transaction",
            json=transaction_data,
            name="Database Transaction"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    
                    success = result.get("success", False)
                    operations_completed = result.get("operations_completed", 0)
                    
                    if success:
                        print(f"Transaction successful: {operations_completed} operations")
                    else:
                        print(f"Transaction failed: {operations_completed} operations completed")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Database transaction failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_database_performance(self):
        """Test database performance monitoring"""
        with self.client.get(
            f"{self.db_endpoints['query']}/stats",
            name="Database Performance"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    stats = response.json()
                    
                    connection_count = stats.get("active_connections", 0)
                    avg_query_time = stats.get("avg_query_time_ms", 0)
                    slow_queries = stats.get("slow_queries_count", 0)
                    
                    print(f"DB Performance: {connection_count} connections, {avg_query_time}ms avg query time, {slow_queries} slow queries")
                    
                    # Performance validation
                    if avg_query_time > 500:
                        print(f"Warning: High average query time: {avg_query_time}ms")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Database performance check failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

  1. Replace database endpoints with your actual database API URLs
  2. Update test data to match your database schema
  3. Adjust query examples to match your database structure
  4. Configure authentication if required by your database API

What This Tests

  • CRUD Operations: Tests Create, Read, Update, Delete operations
  • Data Listing: Tests pagination and sorting functionality
  • Custom Queries: Tests complex database queries and performance
  • Search Functionality: Tests database search and filtering
  • Transactions: Tests database transaction handling
  • Performance Monitoring: Tests database performance metrics

Best Practices

  • Use realistic test data that matches your schema
  • Test both successful operations and error scenarios
  • Monitor query performance and identify slow queries
  • Test database connections under concurrent load
  • Validate data integrity after operations

Common Issues

  • Connection Limits: Database may limit concurrent connections
  • Query Timeouts: Complex queries may timeout under load
  • Data Consistency: Concurrent operations may cause data conflicts
  • Performance Degradation: Database performance may degrade under heavy load
