from locust import task, HttpUser
import json
import hashlib
import time
class SnapshotTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Endpoints to snapshot
self.endpoints = [
"/api/users",
"/api/products",
"/api/orders",
"/api/health"
]
# Store snapshots in memory (in real use, save to file/database)
self.snapshots = {}
self.snapshot_mismatches = []
# Initialize baseline snapshots
self.create_baseline_snapshots()
def create_baseline_snapshots(self):
"""Create initial snapshots to compare against"""
print("Creating baseline snapshots...")
for endpoint in self.endpoints:
try:
with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Baseline - {endpoint}") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
snapshot_data = self.create_snapshot(response)
self.snapshots[endpoint] = snapshot_data
print(f"Baseline snapshot created for {endpoint}")
else:
print(f"Failed to create baseline for {endpoint}: {response.status_code}")
except Exception as e:
print(f"Error creating baseline for {endpoint}: {e}")
@task(4)
def test_api_snapshot(self):
"""Test API response against saved snapshot"""
endpoint = self.random_endpoint()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Snapshot Test - {endpoint}") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
current_snapshot = self.create_snapshot(response)
self.compare_snapshots(endpoint, current_snapshot)
else:
response.failure(f"Snapshot test failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_response_structure(self):
"""Test that response structure matches snapshot"""
endpoint = self.random_endpoint()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Structure Test - {endpoint}") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
structure = self.extract_structure(data)
if endpoint in self.snapshots:
baseline_structure = self.snapshots[endpoint].get("structure")
if structure == baseline_structure:
print(f"Structure test {endpoint}: PASSED")
else:
print(f"Structure test {endpoint}: FAILED - structure changed")
response.failure("Response structure changed")
else:
print(f"Structure test {endpoint}: No baseline available")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
@task(2)
def test_response_fields(self):
"""Test that required fields are present"""
endpoint = self.random_endpoint()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Fields Test - {endpoint}") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
if endpoint in self.snapshots:
baseline_fields = self.snapshots[endpoint].get("fields", set())
current_fields = self.extract_fields(data)
missing_fields = baseline_fields - current_fields
new_fields = current_fields - baseline_fields
if missing_fields:
print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: Missing fields: {missing_fields}")
response.failure(f"Missing fields: {missing_fields}")
elif new_fields:
print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: New fields detected: {new_fields}")
else:
print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: PASSED")
else:
print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: No baseline available")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
@task(1)
def test_response_size(self):
"""Test that response size is within expected range"""
endpoint = self.random_endpoint()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Size Test - {endpoint}") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
current_size = len(response.text)
if endpoint in self.snapshots:
baseline_size = self.snapshots[endpoint].get("size", 0)
size_diff = abs(current_size - baseline_size)
size_change_percent = (size_diff / baseline_size * 100) if baseline_size > 0 else 0
if size_change_percent > 50: # More than 50% change
print(f"Size test {endpoint}: Large size change: {size_change_percent:.1f}%")
response.failure(f"Response size changed significantly: {size_change_percent:.1f}%")
elif size_change_percent > 20: # 20-50% change
print(f"Size test {endpoint}: Moderate size change: {size_change_percent:.1f}%")
else:
print(f"Size test {endpoint}: Size stable ({size_change_percent:.1f}% change)")
else:
print(f"Size test {endpoint}: No baseline size available")
def create_snapshot(self, response):
"""Create a snapshot from API response"""
try:
data = response.json()
snapshot = {
"timestamp": time.time(),
"status_code": response.status_code,
"size": len(response.text),
"content_hash": hashlib.md5(response.text.encode()).hexdigest(),
"structure": self.extract_structure(data),
"fields": self.extract_fields(data),
"headers": dict(response.headers)
}
return snapshot
except json.JSONDecodeError:
return {
"timestamp": time.time(),
"status_code": response.status_code,
"size": len(response.text),
"content_hash": hashlib.md5(response.text.encode()).hexdigest(),
"error": "Invalid JSON"
}
def extract_structure(self, data):
"""Extract the structure of JSON data"""
if isinstance(data, dict):
return {key: self.extract_structure(value) for key, value in data.items()}
elif isinstance(data, list):
if data:
return [self.extract_structure(data[0])] # Structure of first item
else:
return []
else:
return type(data).__name__
def extract_fields(self, data):
"""Extract all field names from JSON data"""
fields = set()
def collect_fields(obj, prefix=""):
if isinstance(obj, dict):
for key, value in obj.items():
field_name = f"{prefix}.{key}" if prefix else key
fields.add(field_name)
collect_fields(value, field_name)
elif isinstance(obj, list) and obj:
collect_fields(obj[0], prefix) # Check first item structure
collect_fields(data)
return fields
def compare_snapshots(self, endpoint, current_snapshot):
"""Compare current snapshot with baseline"""
if endpoint not in self.snapshots:
print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: No baseline snapshot")
return
baseline = self.snapshots[endpoint]
# Compare content hash
if current_snapshot["content_hash"] == baseline["content_hash"]:
print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: IDENTICAL")
return
# Check what changed
changes = []
if current_snapshot["status_code"] != baseline["status_code"]:
changes.append(f"status_code: {baseline['status_code']} -> {current_snapshot['status_code']}")
if current_snapshot["structure"] != baseline["structure"]:
changes.append("response structure changed")
size_diff = current_snapshot["size"] - baseline["size"]
if abs(size_diff) > 100: # More than 100 bytes difference
changes.append(f"size: {size_diff:+d} bytes")
if changes:
print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: CHANGED - {', '.join(changes)}")
self.snapshot_mismatches.append({
"endpoint": endpoint,
"changes": changes,
"timestamp": current_snapshot["timestamp"]
})
else:
print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: Minor changes detected")
def random_endpoint(self):
"""Get a random endpoint for testing"""
import random
return random.choice(self.endpoints)
@task(1)
def report_snapshot_status(self):
"""Report overall snapshot testing status"""
total_endpoints = len(self.endpoints)
endpoints_with_baselines = len(self.snapshots)
total_mismatches = len(self.snapshot_mismatches)
print(f"Snapshot Status: {endpoints_with_baselines}/{total_endpoints} baselines, {total_mismatches} mismatches")
if total_mismatches > 0:
print("Recent mismatches:")
for mismatch in self.snapshot_mismatches[-3:]: # Show last 3
print(f" {mismatch['endpoint']}: {', '.join(mismatch['changes'])}")