from locust import task, HttpUser import random import time class ChaosTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Chaos configuration self .chaos_enabled = True self .failure_rate = 0.1 # 10% of requests will have chaos # Test endpoints self .endpoints = [ "/api/users" , "/api/products" , "/api/orders" , "/api/health" ] # Chaos scenarios self .chaos_scenarios = [ "timeout" , "slow_response" , "random_failure" , "bad_request" ] @task ( 4 ) def normal_request ( self ): """Normal request that might have chaos injected""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) # Decide if we should inject chaos if self .chaos_enabled and random.random() < self .failure_rate: self .inject_chaos(endpoint) else : self .make_normal_request(endpoint) @task ( 1 ) def intentional_chaos ( self ): """Intentionally trigger chaos scenarios""" endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) scenario = random.choice( self .chaos_scenarios) print ( f "Intentional chaos: { scenario } on { endpoint } " ) if scenario == "timeout" : self .test_timeout_resilience(endpoint) elif scenario == "slow_response" : self .test_slow_response(endpoint) elif scenario == "random_failure" : self .test_random_failure(endpoint) elif scenario == "bad_request" : self .test_bad_request(endpoint) def inject_chaos ( self , endpoint ): """Randomly inject chaos into a request""" scenario = random.choice( self .chaos_scenarios) print ( f "Chaos injection: { scenario } on { endpoint } " ) if scenario == "timeout" : self .test_timeout_resilience(endpoint) elif scenario == "slow_response" : self .test_slow_response(endpoint) elif scenario == "random_failure" : self .test_random_failure(endpoint) else : self .make_normal_request(endpoint) def make_normal_request ( self , endpoint ): """Make a normal request without chaos""" with self .client.get(endpoint, name = f "Normal - { endpoint } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Normal request to { endpoint } : SUCCESS" ) else : print ( f "Normal request to { endpoint } : { response.status_code } " ) def test_timeout_resilience ( self , endpoint ): """Test how system handles timeouts""" try : with self .client.get( endpoint, timeout = 0.5 , # Very short timeout name = f "Chaos Timeout - { endpoint } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Timeout test { endpoint } : Surprisingly fast response" ) else : print ( f "Timeout test { endpoint } : { response.status_code } " ) except Exception as e: print ( f "Timeout test { endpoint } : Timeout occurred (expected)" ) # This is expected behavior - system should handle timeouts gracefully def test_slow_response ( self , endpoint ): """Test system behavior with artificially slow responses""" # Add artificial delay before request delay = random.uniform( 2.0 , 5.0 ) time.sleep(delay) start_time = time.time() with self .client.get(endpoint, name = f "Chaos Slow - { endpoint } " ) as response: response_time = time.time() - start_time if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Slow response test { endpoint } : { response_time :.2f} s" ) else : print ( f "Slow response test { endpoint } : { response.status_code } in { response_time :.2f} s" ) def test_random_failure ( self , endpoint ): """Test random failure scenarios""" # Simulate different types of failures failure_types = [ ( "connection_error" , self .simulate_connection_error), ( "server_error" , self .simulate_server_error), ( "client_error" , self .simulate_client_error) ] failure_type, failure_func = random.choice(failure_types) print ( f "Random failure test { endpoint } : { failure_type } " ) failure_func(endpoint) def simulate_connection_error ( self , endpoint ): """Simulate connection errors""" try : # Use invalid host to trigger connection error invalid_url = endpoint.replace( self .host, "http://invalid-host-12345.com" ) with self .client.get( invalid_url, timeout = 2.0 , name = f "Chaos Connection Error - { endpoint } " ) as response: print ( f "Connection error test: Unexpected success" ) except Exception as e: print ( f "Connection error test: Failed as expected ( { type (e). __name__ } )" ) def simulate_server_error ( self , endpoint ): """Test how system handles server errors""" # Try to trigger server errors with bad data bad_data = { "invalid" : "data" * 1000 } # Large payload with self .client.post( endpoint, json = bad_data, name = f "Chaos Server Error - { endpoint } " ) as response: if response.status_code >= 500 : print ( f "Server error test { endpoint } : Got { response.status_code } (expected)" ) elif response.status_code >= 400 : print ( f "Server error test { endpoint } : Got { response.status_code } (client error)" ) else : print ( f "Server error test { endpoint } : Unexpected success { response.status_code } " ) def simulate_client_error ( self , endpoint ): """Test client error handling""" # Send malformed requests malformed_scenarios = [ ( "invalid_json" , '{"invalid": json}' ), ( "missing_content_type" , { "data" : "test" }), ( "wrong_method" , "DELETE" ) ] scenario, data = random.choice(malformed_scenarios) if scenario == "invalid_json" : with self .client.post( endpoint, data = data, # Invalid JSON string headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, name = f "Chaos Invalid JSON - { endpoint } " ) as response: print ( f "Invalid JSON test { endpoint } : { response.status_code } " ) elif scenario == "missing_content_type" : with self .client.post( endpoint, json = data, headers = { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, # Wrong content type name = f "Chaos Wrong Content-Type - { endpoint } " ) as response: print ( f "Wrong content-type test { endpoint } : { response.status_code } " ) elif scenario == "wrong_method" : with self .client.delete( endpoint, name = f "Chaos Wrong Method - { endpoint } " ) as response: print ( f "Wrong method test { endpoint } : { response.status_code } " ) def test_bad_request ( self , endpoint ): """Test bad request handling""" # Send requests with bad parameters bad_params = { "invalid_param" : "value" , "limit" : - 1 , # Invalid limit "page" : "not_a_number" # Invalid page } with self .client.get( endpoint, params = bad_params, name = f "Chaos Bad Request - { endpoint } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 400 : print ( f "Bad request test { endpoint } : Properly rejected (400)" ) elif response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Bad request test { endpoint } : Accepted bad params (potential issue)" ) else : print ( f "Bad request test { endpoint } : { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_system_recovery ( self ): """Test if system recovers after chaos""" # First, cause some chaos endpoint = random.choice( self .endpoints) self .inject_chaos(endpoint) # Wait a bit time.sleep( 1 ) # Then test if system is still responsive with self .client.get(endpoint, name = f "Recovery Test - { endpoint } " ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Recovery test { endpoint } : System recovered successfully" ) else : print ( f "Recovery test { endpoint } : System still having issues ( { response.status_code } )" )